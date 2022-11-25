World Cup 2022: Ronaldo scores Portugal's 50th goal at the tournament with penalty against Ghana

Cristiano Ronaldo scored Portugal's 50th goal at the World Cup after netting in the Group H opener against Ghana.

The 37-year-old scored from the spot after a controversial penalty was awarded Portugal by referee Ismail Elfath.

Portugal had not been at the World Cup in the first seven editions from 1930 to 962 but made their debut at the 1966 tournament.

José Augusto scored Portugal's first-ever goal at the World Cup in a 3-1 win against Hungary and in that same tournament Eusebio became the highest top scorer with 9 goals. A record that is yet to be broken.

Portugal's last goal at the World Cup before Ronaldo's opener against Ghana was scored by Pepe in the 2-1 defeat to Uruguay.

Ronaldo has now scored eight goals in 5 tournaments and on his 18th World Cup match.

Portugal goals at the World Cup:

50 24/11/22 Ghana, ? Cristiano Ronaldo (GP)

49 06/30/18 Uruguay, 1-2 Pepe

48 06/25/18 Iran, 1-1 Ricardo Quaresma

47 20/06/18 Morocco, 1-0 Cristiano Ronaldo

46 06/15/18 Spain, 3-3 Cristiano Ronaldo

45 06/15/18 Spain, 3-3 Cristiano Ronaldo

44 06/15/18 Spain, 3-3 Cristiano Ronaldo (gp)

43 26/06/14 Ghana, 2-1 Cristiano Ronaldo

42 6/26/14 Ghana, 2-1 John Boye (bp)

41 06/22/14 United States, 2-2 Silvestre Varela

40 6/22/14 United States, 2-2 Nani

39 6/21/10 North Korea, 7-0 Tiago

38 6/21/10 North Korea, 7-0 Cristiano Ronaldo

37 6/21/10 North Korea, 7-0 Liedson

36 6/21/10 North Korea, 7-0 Tiago

35 6/21/10 North Korea, 7-0 Hugo Almeida

34 6/21/10 North Korea, 7-0 Simon

33 6/21/10 North Korea, 7-0 Raul Meireles

32 7/8/06 Germany, 1-3 Nuno Gomes

31 25/06/06 Netherlands, 1-0 Maniche

30 06/21/06 Mexico, 2-1 Simon (gp)

29 06/21/06 Mexico, 2-1 Maniche

28 17/06/06 Iran, 2-0 Cristiano Ronaldo (gp)

27 17/06/06 Iran, 2-0 Deco

26 11/06/06 Angola, 1-0 Pauleta

25 10/06/02 Poland, 4-0 Rui Costa

24 10/06/02 Poland, 4-0 Pauleta

23 10/06/02 Poland, 4-0 Pauleta

22 10/06/02 Poland, 4-0 Pauleta

21 6/5/02 United States, 2-3 Jeff Agoos (bp)

20 05/06/02 United States, 2-3 Beto

19 11/06/86 Morocco, 1-3 Diamantino

18 03/06/86 England, 1-0 Carlos Manuel

17 7/28/66 Soviet Union, 2-1 José Torres

16 07/28/66 Soviet Union, 2-1 Eusébio (gp)

15 07/26/66 England, 1-2 Eusébio (gp)

14 7/23/66 North Korea, 5-3 José Augusto

13 7/23/66 North Korea, 5-3 Eusebio (gp)

12 7/23/66 North Korea, 5-3 Eusebio

11 7/23/66 North Korea, 5-3 Eusebio (gp)

10 7/23/66 North Korea, 5-3 Eusebio

09 07/19/66 Brazil, 3-1 Eusébio

08 07/19/66 Brazil, 3-1 Eusébio

07 07/19/66 Brazil, 3-1 António Simões

06 7/16/66 Bulgaria, 3-0 José Torres

05 07/16/66 Bulgaria, 3-0 Eusebio

04 7/16/66 Bulgaria, 3-0 Ivan Kutzov (bp)

03 07/13/66 Hungary, 3-1 José Torres

02 07/13/66 Hungary, 3-1 José Augusto

01 07/13/66 Hungary, 3-1 José Augusto