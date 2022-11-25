World Cup 2022: Ronaldo scores Portugal's 50th goal at the tournament with penalty against Ghana

Cristiano Ronaldo scored Portugal's 50th goal at the World Cup after netting in the Group H opener against Ghana.
The 37-year-old scored from the spot after a controversial penalty was awarded Portugal by referee Ismail Elfath.
Portugal had not been at the World Cup in the first seven editions from 1930 to 962 but made their debut at the 1966 tournament.
José Augusto scored Portugal's first-ever goal at the World Cup in a 3-1 win against Hungary and in that same tournament Eusebio became the highest top scorer with 9 goals. A record that is yet to be broken.
Portugal's last goal at the World Cup before Ronaldo's opener against Ghana was scored by Pepe in the 2-1 defeat to Uruguay.
Ronaldo has now scored eight goals in 5 tournaments and on his 18th World Cup match.
Portugal goals at the World Cup:
50 24/11/22 Ghana, ? Cristiano Ronaldo (GP)
49 06/30/18 Uruguay, 1-2 Pepe
48 06/25/18 Iran, 1-1 Ricardo Quaresma
47 20/06/18 Morocco, 1-0 Cristiano Ronaldo
46 06/15/18 Spain, 3-3 Cristiano Ronaldo
45 06/15/18 Spain, 3-3 Cristiano Ronaldo
44 06/15/18 Spain, 3-3 Cristiano Ronaldo (gp)
43 26/06/14 Ghana, 2-1 Cristiano Ronaldo
42 6/26/14 Ghana, 2-1 John Boye (bp)
41 06/22/14 United States, 2-2 Silvestre Varela
40 6/22/14 United States, 2-2 Nani
39 6/21/10 North Korea, 7-0 Tiago
38 6/21/10 North Korea, 7-0 Cristiano Ronaldo
37 6/21/10 North Korea, 7-0 Liedson
36 6/21/10 North Korea, 7-0 Tiago
35 6/21/10 North Korea, 7-0 Hugo Almeida
34 6/21/10 North Korea, 7-0 Simon
33 6/21/10 North Korea, 7-0 Raul Meireles
32 7/8/06 Germany, 1-3 Nuno Gomes
31 25/06/06 Netherlands, 1-0 Maniche
30 06/21/06 Mexico, 2-1 Simon (gp)
29 06/21/06 Mexico, 2-1 Maniche
28 17/06/06 Iran, 2-0 Cristiano Ronaldo (gp)
27 17/06/06 Iran, 2-0 Deco
26 11/06/06 Angola, 1-0 Pauleta
25 10/06/02 Poland, 4-0 Rui Costa
24 10/06/02 Poland, 4-0 Pauleta
23 10/06/02 Poland, 4-0 Pauleta
22 10/06/02 Poland, 4-0 Pauleta
21 6/5/02 United States, 2-3 Jeff Agoos (bp)
20 05/06/02 United States, 2-3 Beto
19 11/06/86 Morocco, 1-3 Diamantino
18 03/06/86 England, 1-0 Carlos Manuel
17 7/28/66 Soviet Union, 2-1 José Torres
16 07/28/66 Soviet Union, 2-1 Eusébio (gp)
15 07/26/66 England, 1-2 Eusébio (gp)
14 7/23/66 North Korea, 5-3 José Augusto
13 7/23/66 North Korea, 5-3 Eusebio (gp)
12 7/23/66 North Korea, 5-3 Eusebio
11 7/23/66 North Korea, 5-3 Eusebio (gp)
10 7/23/66 North Korea, 5-3 Eusebio
09 07/19/66 Brazil, 3-1 Eusébio
08 07/19/66 Brazil, 3-1 Eusébio
07 07/19/66 Brazil, 3-1 António Simões
06 7/16/66 Bulgaria, 3-0 José Torres
05 07/16/66 Bulgaria, 3-0 Eusebio
04 7/16/66 Bulgaria, 3-0 Ivan Kutzov (bp)
03 07/13/66 Hungary, 3-1 José Torres
02 07/13/66 Hungary, 3-1 José Augusto
01 07/13/66 Hungary, 3-1 José Augusto