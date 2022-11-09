World Cup 2022: Injury doubt Sadio Mane receives encouraging words from Senegal president

Senegal President Macky Sall has tweeted encouraging words to Bayern Munich star Sadio Mane, following reports that he will miss the World Cup in Qatar.

Sadio Mane, who scored the winning penalty as Senegal were crowned African champions for the first time earlier this year, will not be in Qatar due to a serious injury sustained on Tuesday.

The former Liverpool star limped out of Bayern Munich’s mauling of Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga.

Mane was withdrawn after just 20 minutes, and according to L'Equipe, he will not compete for Senegal, dealing his country a massive blow as they prepare to go into the group stage without their talisman against the Netherlands, Ecuador, and hosts Qatar.

He is believed to have suffered a tendon injury and will be out for several weeks, effectively ruling him out of the tournament which kicks off in 11 days with Senegal’s first match set for November 21, a day after the opening ceremony.

Reacting to the news, President Macky Sall tweeted, "Sadio, I wish you a speedy recovery from your injury in the Bayern-Werder Bremen game. As I told you: Sadio, Lionheart! With all my heart with you! God bless you!"

Senegal had been tipped to go far in the competition, with some pundits predicting a semi-final berth, but the latest news is a huge blow to their chances.

The 30-year-old has scored 34 goals in 93 appearances for Senegal since his debut in 2012.