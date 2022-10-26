World Cup 2022: Senegal government budgets US$ 21 million for Teranga Lions participation in Qatar

The Government of Senegal will release an amount of 21 million dollars to finance the national team's participation at next month's FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The World's biggest football tournament is scheduled to take place from November 20 to December 18, 2022.

Minister of Sports, Yankhoba Diattara made the pronouncement of the budgetary allocation for the Mundial.

"I would like to reassure and say that the budget that has been drawn up for Senegal's participation in the next World Cup until the final is estimated at 14 billion CFA francs (21 million dollars)," he said Monday during a press conference held in Dakar.

"The budget will be disbursed in two stages, the first phase includes the preparation stage, the group stage matches and possibly the knockout stages if Senegal progress.

"The Senegalese delegation to go to Qatar will be composed of 327 members and that the Senegalese State had already chosen all the hosting sites."

The Minister of Sports continued that the management of participation in this international competition would be coordinated by a steering committee to be set up in the coming days under his chairmanship.

"This committee will be in charge of the Senegalese delegation's participation in the World Cup. Cheikh Seck, a former Senegalese international, will chair the commission to manage the relationship between the ministry and the national team," Diattara added.

The reigning African champions are drawn in Group A where they will face host country Qatar, Ecuador and the Netherlands during the group stages.