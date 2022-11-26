World Cup 2022: Social media users rave over 'handsome' South Korea forward Cho Kyu-seong

South Korea forward, Cho Kyu-seong has become an internet sensation after his photos made the headlines at the end of the game against Uruguay during their World Cup opener.

The 24-year-old who plays for Jeonbuk Hyundai replaced Olympiacos star Hwang Ui-jo in the 74th minute as South Korea held the two-time World Cupions.

And despite playing for twenty minutes, it was enough to earn him the attention of social media users.

His Instagram following skyrocketed less than 24 hours after making his World Cup debut last Thursday at the Al Rayyan stadium.

Kyu-seong, who had 40,000 followers before the game, gained 260,000 more followers at the end of the match.

Fans on Instagram wrote: "He's handsome, he's good at soccer." One user posted, "The Korean no.9"

"You're handsome," wrote another user under one of his posts after the game.

"I hope you win in the next game," another comment read.

"I like soccer from today," another person added.

The lanky forward is expected to play a role in the game against Ghana on Monday.