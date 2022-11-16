World Cup 2022: Some players will think about revenge - Black Stars coach Otto Addo on Uruguay clash

Black Stars coach Otto Addo believes that when Ghana plays Uruguay in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, some players will be thinking about retaliation.

Uruguay striker Luis Suarez's purposeful handball denied Ghana a stoppage-time winner, and the four-time African champions now have the chance to get retribution.

That incident is without a doubt one of the World Cup's most shocking moments, so when the draw for this year's tournament was made and Ghana were drawn against Uruguay, football fans all over the world marked their calendars.

“I’m sure that’ll be in the back of the minds of some players because it was a decisive game, not just for Ghana but for Africa as a whole,” Addo said in an interview with FIFA.

“If Ghana had won they would have made history as the first African team to reach a World Cup semi-final. “It was very painful but now a new generation of players is out on the pitch. We need to take it one game at a time in Qatar."

The former Ghana international will lead Ghana into their Group H opener against Portugal on November 24 before they face South Korea four days later and Uruguay on December 2.

Ghana have opened camp in Abu Dhabi and will take on Switzerland on November 17 in a friendly game.