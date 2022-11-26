World Cup 2022: Son Heung-min- How Uruguay players shared the moment with "the most love footballer" after opener

South Korea forward Son Heung-min has built a reputation of being the most loved footballer in the world.

After the game between South Korea and Uruguay, every player on the field wanted to have a moment with the Tottenham forward.

Several top players from the Uruguayan team including Edison Cavani and Luis Suarez shared the spotlight with the Korea captain after their Group H opener.

Suarez hugged Son and had a brief chat with the winger before Cavani greeted him and gave him a thumbs up after a pulsating encounter.

Liverpool's Darwin Nunez was full of smile upon meeting his Premier League rival.

Uruguay captain Diego Godin gave Son a huge hugged and congratulated him for helping his side to a valuable point.

In a highly entertaining clash at the Al Rayyan Stadium last Thursday, both sides failed to get a goal despite the attacking qualities in the team.

South Korea will next face Ghana on Monday with the objective of getting a win against the African giants.