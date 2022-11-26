World Cup 2022: Son Heung-min joins South Korea's recovery session, Napoli star Kim Min-jae misses

Tottenham star Son Heung-min took part in South Korea's recovery session after their goalless drawn against Uruguay in their Group H opener.

However, centre-back Kim Min-jae who plays for Napoli in the Italian Serie A missed training and could be a doubt for the Ghana game.

Ten of the eleven starters against Uruguay were involved in the recovery session as players took to muscle exercises on the bike.

After a 30-minute session, the players joined the rest of their teammates for full training.

Despite Min-jae absence, the medical team explain his injury is nothing serious but will have a late fitness test to determine his availability.

"It's not a serious injury, but we think it's better to rest at the accommodation and receive treatment," said an official of the Korea team.

Both Ghana and South Korea need a win to enhance their chances of qualifying to the next stage of the World Cup in Qatar.