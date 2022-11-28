World Cup 2022: South Korea caoch Paulo Bento expects Son Heung-min to step up against Ghana

South Korea coach Paulo Bento expects star player Son Heung-min to shine against Ghana on Monday at the Education Stadium.

South Korea and Ghana will compete for three crucial points in their second meeting in Group H of the 2022 World Cup.

South Korea tied Uruguay 0-0 but struggled in the final third, while Ghana fell to Portugal 3-2.

The Koreans are one point ahead of Uruguay and two points behind Portugal. Ghana is currently second in the standings, but another loss would eliminate them from the World Cup.

“During the first game, we had a chance of at least ensuring a third-place finish. In the second game, we will keep this opportunity. We will enter the field with a focus on a win,” said South Korea coach Paulo Bento.

“I don’t feel any pressure whatsoever. I would love the players to feel the way I do, but I know they come from a different culture. We will have a difficult game but we are able to do well.”

Both coaches have a clean bill of health with Son Heung-min, playing with a fractured eye socket, expected to step up his game against Ghana, according to Bento.

“He was recently injured and was also adapting, trying to feel comfortable with the face mask. First, he needed to feel at ease with his teammates and afterwards with the opponents. The second game will be different,” he said.