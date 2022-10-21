World Cup 2022: South Korea coach drops veteran defender Lee Yong-eun from provisional squad 

South Korea coach Paulo Bento has dropped veteran defender Lee Young from his 27 provisional squad for the World Cup.

The Football Association announced the list of players to begin camping ahead of the tournament on Friday.

The Suwon FC right-back was hoping to make the squad as he targets a third world cup appearance.

He left Jeonbuk during the summer transfer window to Suwon FC on loan in search of playing time.

"I am old and there is motivation to show my will for the national team. There are motivations for my team and national team, respectively, and I think there is a role that I can play whether I play at the Qatar World Cup or not. Experienced As a member, I can do this while thoroughly reading the juniors. I am trying to find and work hard to find parts that are helpful and fit into the team.”, the 35-year-old said.

With the exception of just four games, Lee Yong has played 12 games since July to increase his playing time.

The Korea national team will train at Paju NFC on the 28th October before the team leaves for the World Cup on November 12.