World Cup 2022: South Korea coach Paulo Bento explains why it engage in any friendly before tournament kick-off 

South Korea head coach Paulo Bento has explained why his team will not be playing in any training match before the World Cup kicks off.

Korea arrived in Qatar on November 14 and have opened camp in Doha.

Coach Paulo Bent is preparing his team for the tournament ahead of their opening game against Uruguay on November 14.

The Portuguese coach explained why it does not need any training match to assess the team before the World Cup.

"Domestic players played a lot of games at the end of the season, and European players also had busy schedules. I thought it was good to prepare together through training. Additional games are not needed.", Bento said.

Korea are in Group H alongside Ghana, Portugal and Uruguay.