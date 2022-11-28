World Cup 2022: South Korea coach Paulo Bento feels no pressure ahead of Ghana match

South Korea head coach Paulo Bento said he feels no pressure ahead of Monday's World Cup Group H match against Ghana, in which both teams need to win after dropping points in the first game.

South Korea drew 0-0 with Uruguay but struggled in the final third, while Ghana lost 3-2 to Portugal.

The Koreans are level on one point with Uruguay and two points behind Portugal. Ghana are currently second in the standings, but another defeat would see them eliminated from the World Cup.

"I said earlier I do not feel any pressure, I never did and never will," Portuguese Bento told reporters on Sunday.

"During the first game, we had a chance of at least ensuring a third-place finish. In the second game, we will keep this opportunity... we will enter the field with a focus on a win.

"I don't feel any pressure whatsoever. I would love the players to feel the way I do, but I know they come from a different culture... We will have a difficult game but we are able to do well."

"We have great and utmost respect for a great team in Ghana and the players who compete at a very high level," Bento said of Otto Addo's side.

"For our strategy, we have to try to be ourselves. We are very well aware of the skills and how good Ghana are, this will be a match where in some moments we will have the capacity to control the game.

"They have skilled players from a technical standpoint and they are also very quick in attack. We want to control the game, and also the moments when they are in attack."

South Korea defender Kim Min-jae is doubtful after suffering a calf injury in the previous game, while forward Hwang Hee-chan is out with a hamstring injury after being an unused substitute against Uruguay.