World Cup 2022: South Korea coach Paulo Bento to change approach against Ghana

South Korea coach Paulo Bento will resort to his favourite system when his side face Ghana in their second Group H game on Monday.

The Asian giants held two-time world champions Uruguay in a highly entertaining goalless draw last Thursday.

However, the Portuguese manager arranged his team to be more defensive in a bid to avoid the threats of Darwin Nunez, Luis Suarez and Edison Cavani.

But the ex-Portugal coach is expected to deploy an all-attacking system against the Black Stars. A system he took four years to build.

Star player and captain Son Heung-Min, who was largely missing in the game against Uruguay is expected to be the figurehead upfront.

Bento has built a "build-up from the back" approach which has made South Korea fluid and fast and that can be difficult for Ghana to handle.

The Black Stars need a win to stand a chance of progressing to the next stage.