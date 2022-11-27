World Cup 2022: South Korea defender Kim Min-jae remains doubt for Ghana game

South Korea centre-back Kim Min-jae is struggling to be fit in time for the game against Ghana on Monday in Group H of the World Cup.

The Napoli defender picked a knock during South Korea's opening game against Uruguay and has since not train with the team.

Min-jae slipped and fell while trying to chase down Uruguayan forward Darwin Nunez in the second half but stayed for the rest despite being in pain.

"I'm not sure because it's my first muscle injury, but I don't think it's serious," he said after the game.

His absence will be huge blow for coach Paulo Bento, who will have to rely on Kwon Kyung-won of Gamba Osaka to replace the Napoli star.

"Kim Min-jae has digested the European Champions League (UCL) and has an injury. I will watch and watch the schedule," said Bento.

Both sides head into Monday's game knowing only a win can enhance their chances of progress.