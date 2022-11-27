GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Ghana's No. 1

Welcome bonus up to 750 GHS

Get bonus

World Cup 2022: South Korea defender Kim Min-jae remains doubt for Ghana game

Published on: 27 November 2022
World Cup 2022: South Korea defender Kim Min-jae remains doubt for Ghana game

South Korea centre-back Kim Min-jae is struggling to be fit in time for the game against Ghana on Monday in Group H of the World Cup. 

The Napoli defender picked a knock during South Korea's opening game against Uruguay and has since not train with the team.

Min-jae slipped and fell while trying to chase down Uruguayan forward Darwin Nunez in the second half but stayed for the rest despite being in pain.

"I'm not sure because it's my first muscle injury, but I don't think it's serious," he said after the game.

His absence will be huge blow for coach Paulo Bento, who will have to rely on Kwon Kyung-won of Gamba Osaka to replace the Napoli star.

"Kim Min-jae has digested the European Champions League (UCL) and has an injury.  I will watch and watch the schedule," said Bento.

Both sides head into Monday's game knowing only a win can enhance their chances of progress.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more