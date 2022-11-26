World Cup 2022: South Korea forward Hwang Hee-chan expected to start against Ghana 

South Korea forward Hwang Hee-chan is expected to make his 2022 World Cup debut against Ghana on Monday after being benched against Uruguay.

Korea coach Paulo Bento did not use the Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder in Thursday's draw due to a late recovery from injury.

Bento admitted a day before the game that Hwang Hee-chan was a doubt, but thankfully for them, he made the bench and the team decided not to risk him, keeping him fresh for the must-win game against Ghana.

Korea have one point from the first game and must avoid defeat against the injured West Africans to advance to the knockout stages.

Ghana, on the other hand, are desperate for three points after their controversial loss to Portugal in the opener, and are expected to come out firing against the Koreans.