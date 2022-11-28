World Cup 2022: South Korea forward Song Min-kyu eager to make tournament debut against Ghana

South Korea forward Song Min-kyu is hoping to make his World Cup debut in the Group H clash against Ghana on Monday.

The Asian giants head into the game with the advantage after drawing their group opener against two-time world champions Uruguay.

Min-kyu watched the game from the bench but has now switched his attention to the Ghana match.

"I only thought of wanting to play while watching the game," he told reporters during the team's training at Al Egla.

"I had a great desire to go to the World Cup myself, but it's not something I can decide. The role I can play was cheering for this game. I was cheering for you,” he added.

"In order to play two games, I have to appeal to my strengths with goal connection and confident play."

The Black Stars lost their first game against Portugal and need a win to enhance their chances of progressing to the next stage of the competition.