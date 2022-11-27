GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
World Cup 2022: South Korea handed huge boost as Wolves forward Hwang Hee-chan train ahead of Ghana clash

Published on: 27 November 2022
South Korea forward Hwang Hee-chan has finally joined his teammates for full training ahead of the game against Ghana on Monday. 

The Wolverhampton Wanderers forward missed South Korea's opening game against Uruguay due to fitness problems.

However, the 26-year-old's return to group training is huge boost for the Asians who need an attacking threat following their goalless game against Uruguay.

Hee-chan was joined by Lee Kang-in of Real Mallorca, who also missed the opener against the two-time world champions in training.

Both are expected to play an important role against the Black Stars of Ghana.

The two teams need a win to enhance their chances of progressing to the next stage of the tournament.

Ghana lost their first game in a controversial encounter against Portugal last Thursday after Ronaldo led the way with a contentious penalty. The Black Stars lost 3-2 and must beat Korea before engaging Uruguay in their final group game.

