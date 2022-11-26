World Cup 2022: South Korea identify Ghana weaknesses ahead of decisive clash

South Korea say they have identified the weaknesses and strengths of Ghana that they would seek to exploit when the two sides clash in their group match at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar on Monday.

The Asian giants claim there are defensive problems in the Black Stars squad while identifying that there is a lack of cohesion in the Ghanaian squad that was hurriedly put together.

Ghana take on the Asians in their Group H match seeking to avoid a defeat that would secure their further stay in the competition to avoid an early exit from the tournament.

This comes after the Africans suffered a 3-2 loss to Portugal as their start of the campaign on Thursday despite goals by Andre Ayew and Osman Bukari.



The Koreans are desperate to win their match against the Black Stars because their final match in the group is against Portugal who are considered to be the strongest side in the group.

With one point following their opening draw against Uruguay, South Korea see their match against the Black Stars as a must-win to secure their place in the last four since their final match is against Portugal.

The Asians watched Ghana's thrilling opening match against Portugal and revealed that there are weaknesses in the Black Stars defence which they must exploit to win the match.

"We saw that they (Ghana) had some holes behind their defense, and we should try to exploit that extra space." South Korea player Song Min-kyu said when commenting about the Black Stars style of play.

The midfielder also acknowledged that the Black Stars squad is laden with talented players who must be dealt with.

"They have some speedy and physical players with good skills. We know we have to be prepared against them," Min-kyu added.



His team-mate who also play in the centre of the pitch, Jeong Woo-yeong, also identified speed as a defining feature for Ghana but he, too, noticed space behind the backline that could create opportunities for Korea.



"They didn't seem to have such great teamwork," Jeong said.

"We played well in our first match and we'll try to build on that against Ghana."



Korea must beat Ghana to position themselves for a trip to the knockouts.

If Ghana beat Korea and Portugal do the Ghanaians a favour and beat Uruguay, then Ghana will be in second place, behind Portugal, heading into the final group match next week.