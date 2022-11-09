World Cup 2022: South Korea line up Iceland friendly ahead of Ghana showdown in Qatar

South Korea, who are in the same World Cup group as Ghana, have secured a friendly match against Iceland ahead of the tournament in Qatar.

South Korea and Ghana will face off on November 28, and with the tournament only two weeks away, both teams have begun to prepare.

South Korea have opened camp with their available players, who will face Iceland in a warm-up match on Friday.

The Koreans are waiting for their European-based players to arrive, but head coach Paulo Bento is satisfied with the number of players in camp and has approved the friendly.

Bento intends to announce his final squad following Friday's friendly.

South Korea, the only Asian team to reach the World Cup semi-finals, has received an injury boost after captain Son Heung-Min dispelled any doubts about his availability in Qatar.

During Tottenham's 1-0 win over Marseille on November 1, the 30-year-old forward suffered a fracture around his left eye.

He had surgery on Friday and missed Tottenham's 2-1 loss to Liverpool, but he quelled any lingering injury concerns with an Instagram message.

"I won't miss this for the world. I can't wait to represent our beautiful country," Son wrote.

"I just wanted to take a moment to say thank you all for the messages of support I have received over the last week.

"I have read so many of them and truly, truly appreciate you all. In a tough time I received a lot of strength from you!

"Playing for your country at the World Cup is the dream of so many children growing up, just as it was one of mine too."

The World Cup begins on 20 November, with South Korea's opening game against Uruguay on 24 November.

They will face Ghana before facing their last group game against Portugal.