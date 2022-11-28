World Cup 2022: South Korea not afraid of Ghana - Paulo Bento

South Korea coach Paulo Bento says they are not afraid of any opponent, including Ghana, ahead of Monday's 2022 World Cup match.

The Asians need a win after drawing their opener 0-0 with Uruguay.

Ghana, on the other hand, is in a more difficult situation, as defeat would mean the end of the tournament for the Black Stars, who had hoped to reach the semi-finals in Qatar.

Both teams are aware of the stakes and are expected to give their all in what promises to be an exciting match at Al Rayyan's Education City Stadium.

"We are a good team and we are not afraid of any side. We have a brave team," Bento said at a pre-match press conference.

Meanwhile, BBC Sport football expert Chris Sutton has predicted victory for South Korea.

Sutton believes Portugal and South Korea will go through to the next stage of the competition from Group H.