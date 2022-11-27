World Cup 2022: South Korea star Kim Min-jae misses training ahead of Ghana clash

Kim Min-jae is racing against fitness to be available for South Korea's second group game against Ghana on Monday.

The 26-year-old has not trained since their opening game against Uruguay after picking a knock in the match last Thursday.

Min-jae slipped and fell while trying to chase down Uruguayan forward Darwin Nunez in the second half but stayed for the rest despite being in pain.

"I'm not sure because it's my first muscle injury, but I don't think it's serious," he said after the game.

His absence will be huge blow for coach Paulo Bento, who will have to rely on Kwon Kyung-won of Gamba Osaka to replace the Napoli star.

"Kim Min-jae has digested the European Champions League (UCL) and has an injury. I will watch and watch the schedule," said Bento.

Both sides head into Monday's game knowing only a win can enhance their chances of progress.