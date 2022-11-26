GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Ghana's No. 1

Welcome bonus up to 750 GHS

Get bonus

World Cup 2022: South Korea sweating over fitness of star defender Kim Min-jae ahead of Ghana showdown

Published on: 26 November 2022
World Cup 2022: South Korea sweating over fitness of star defender Kim Min-jae ahead of Ghana showdown

South Korea are sweating over the fitness of defender Kim Min-jae ahead of their second group H match against Ghana on Monday. 

The Napoli star is a major doubt for the must-win game at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan after missing second straight day of training with a calf injury.

The South Korean officials are trying to downplay his condition, insisting it's not serious.

The 26-year-old suffered the setback during his country's gritty 0-0 draw against Uruguay in their opening match on Thursday.

It's a massive concern for the Asian giants- who are keen to have their best arsenals in top shape for the crunch tie against the African giants.

The Manchester United target could not train on Friday and skipped the session again on Saturday to spark fears of his potential unavailability.

"Kim Min-jae has some lingering pains, and he stayed back in the team hotel for treatment and rest," a national team official told reporters at Al Egla Training Site in Doha.

Kim slipped and fell while trying to chase down Uruguayan forward Darwin Nunez in the second half. Kim stayed down on the pitch in obvious pain but played the rest of the contest. He said afterward he has suffered muscle strain but he didn't think it was serious.

Kim has been enjoying a successful first season with Napoli in the top Italian league, earning the Serie A Player of the Month honor for September and the Italian Footballers' Association's Player of the Month for October. He is easily the best defender for the Taegeuk Warriors and one of the team's most valuable players.

Send your news stories to edi[email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more