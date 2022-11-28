World Cup 2022: South Korea vs Ghana: Prediction, Probable Line-ups, Tips, Team News

The South Koreans are led by captain Son Heung-min, who plays for Tottenham of the Premier League. In 19 matches for Tottenham this season, the midfielder has five goals.

Son registered 24 goals in 45 matches for his club in 2021-22. Since 2015, he has made 245 appearances for Tottenham, scoring 96 goals. The 30-year-old has scored 35 goals for South Korea in international play.

In 42 appearances for the national team, Midfielder Kwon Chang-hoon, has registered 12 goals. Since 2021, he has played in the K League 1, and joined the Gimcheon Sangmu this season, making 36 appearances.

He scored four goals in 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification matches, including the lone goal in a 1-0 victory over Lebanon.

Midfielder and team captain Andre Ayew is a strong player. In 111 appearances for the national team, Ayew has registered 24 goals. He plays winger for the Al Sadd club of the Qatar Stars League, and has been for the past two years.

In six appearances this season for Al Sadd, he has two goals. He had 18 in 29 matches a year ago. Another scoring option is forward Jordan Ayew, who has 19 goals in 85 appearances for the national team.

He also plays for Crystal Palace in the Premier League. Since playing full-time with the club in 2019-20, he has registered 15 goals in 149 appearances.

South Korea vs. Ghana Head to Head at FIFA World Cup 2022

The Teams South Korea and Ghana played 4 Games up to today. Among them, South Korea won 1 games, 1 at Home Stadium and 0 at Away Stadium away.

Meanwhile, Ghana won 0 and drew 3 (3 at Home Stadium, 0 at Away Stadium). In the International Friendly, the two teams played a total of 1 games before, of which South Korea won 0, Ghana won 0 and the two teams drew 1.

In the International Club Friendly, the two teams played a total of 3 games before, of which South Korea won 1, Ghana won 0 and the two teams drew 2.

South Korea vs. Ghana kickoff date, time and place

South Korea vs. Ghana World Cup clash will off kickoff at 1300 GMT at Education City Stadium in Ar Rayyan, Qatar

South Korea possible starting lineup: Seung-gyu; Min-jae, Moon-hwan, Young-gwon, Jin-su; In-beom, Jung ; Na, Lee, Son; Ui-jo

Ghana possible starting lineup: Ati Zigi; Djiku, Lamptey, Amartey, Baba; Partey, Abdul Samed; Kudus, Sulemana, A. Ayew; Williams

South Korea vs. Ghana: 2-2