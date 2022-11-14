World Cup 2022: Southampton celebrate Mohammed Salisu after making Ghana squad

Southampton Football Club have reacted to the inclusion of defender Mohammed Salisu to the Black Stars squad ahead of the World Cup in Qatar.

The Saints centre-back has been named in Ghana's final 26-man squad for the tournament which begins in Qatar in six days time.

Salisu's impressive displays in the English Premier League saw him earn his maiden invite for the international friendlies against Brazil and Nicaragua.

The 23-year-old excelled, earning positive reviews from followers of the national team.

"FIFA World Cup ready. Southampton's Mohammed Salisu has been named in Ghana's squad for Qatar," wrote the club.

The towering centre-back will be expected to play a key role in the Black Stars team at the World Cup in Qatar.

Having made it out of the group stage twice in their three appearances at the World Cup, the four-time African champions are hoping to reach the semi-finals of the World Cup for the first time.