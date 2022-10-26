World Cup 2022: Speaker Alban Bagbin assures Black Stars of parliament’s support

Ghana Speaker Alban Bagbin has assured the Black Stars of parliament and Ghanaians' support ahead of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Bagbin said this to parliamentarians on Tuesday, saying the Black Stars can be assured of massive support and that Otto Addo's men will impress in the upcoming tournament.

The World Cup begins in 25 days, and the Ghana Football Association has planned a number of activities to rally support for the team. They include rep your Ghana jersey day, walk with the legends, dinner with the legends, and others.

Ghana's participation in the FIFA World Cup in 2022 will be the country's fourth appearance in the global football event.

The stars dazzled football fans with impressive performances in the 2006 and 2010 campaigns, however, they were woeful in 2014, causing concern among fans.

Ghanaians are therefore casually optimistic about the upcoming tournament, which begins on November 20.

The four-time African champions will kick off their campaign against Portugal on November 24, followed by matches against South Korea and Uruguay.

Ghana will be hoping to advance from the group and achieve their semi-finals target.