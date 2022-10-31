World Cup 2022: Spezia captain Emmanuel Gyasi confirms talks with Ghana coach Otto Addo

Spezia forward Emmanuel Gyasi has disclosed that he has been in talks with Ghana coach Otto Addo ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The 28-year-old is set for a return to the senior national team before the tournament starts in November.

Gyasi last played for Ghana during a friendly against Ivory Coast in June 2021, and has since not featured despite receiving an invite for the World Cup qualifier against Ethiopia.

Meanwhile, with three weeks left for the World Cup to begin, Gyasi has been in touch with the Ghana coach.

"I have a good relationship with the new Ghana coach Addo. We spoke four weeks ago and I made myself available. I expressed the dream of going to the World Cup, if I am not chosen I will work for other goals," he told La Gazzetta dello Sport before Spezia game against Fiorentina in the Serie A.

Gyasi has made 12 appearances in the Serie A this season. He was made captain of the club at the beginning of the campaign.

"Being captain for me is a great pride, I arrived here from Serie C and now I wear the headband, worn before me by a great like Giulio Maggiore," he said.

“We wrote indelible pages with him, we have had two years that will remain in history. But Thiago Motta was also very important to me, he gave me a lot, I met a truly incredible person, on the pitch but above all off."