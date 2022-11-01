World Cup 2022: Spezia star Emmanuel Gyasi confirms talks with Coach Otto Addo

Ghana winger Emmanuel Gyasi has confirmed holding talks with Black Stars coach Otto Addo.

The 28-year-old is hoping of making Ghana's squad for the World Cup.

Black Stars coach Otto Addo has submitted his 55-man provisional squad to FIFA and is set to name his final 26 on November 10, 2022.

The Spezia captain is part of the players in the provisional squad, GHANAsoccernet.com can report.

Gyasi who hasn't been invited to the Black Stars since Coach Otto Addo was appointed is hoping his performances with Spezia would guarantee him a place in the squad.

“I have a good relationship with the new Ghana coach Addo. We spoke four weeks ago and I made myself available. I expressed the dream of going to the World Cup, if I am not chosen I will work for other goals,” he told La Gazzetta dello Sport before Spezia game against Fiorentina in the Serie A.

Emmanuel Gyasi made his Black Stars debut against South Africa in a AFCON qualifier last year.