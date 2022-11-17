World Cup 2022: Spies of Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea watch Ghana friendly against Switzerland

Portugal, Uruguay, and South Korea have sent spies to watch Ghana's friendly match against Switzerland in Abu Dhabi.

The three countries are not taking any chances, sending competent people to monitor the Black Stars and bring back the best reports that can help their respective technical teams in Qatar.

Ghana are in a difficult group with these three, with only the top two teams progressing to the competition's knockout stages.

Black Stars face Switzerland as part of their preparations for the World Cup, which begins on November 20.

They will be looking for a confidence-boosting victory to take to Qatar.

Ghana will make their World Cup debut on November 24 against star-studded Portugal. Their next game will be against South Korea on November 28 before their final group game against Uruguay on December 2.