A dream comes true for St. Gallen goalkeeper Lawrence Ati Zigi who made his World Cup debut on Thursday and had a great performance.

Ati Zigi made his first significant appearance. Ronaldo emerged from the depths, put the ball a little too far, and Zigi stepped in forcefully in the 10th minute.

In the 65th minute, however, Ati Zigi had no chance against Ronaldo's placed penalty. However, the penalty was highly controversial. The 37-year-old Ronaldo fell after a light, non-penalty touch in the penalty area. However, the video assistant did not react, and Portugal benefited.

After a well-deserved equaliser from Ghana eight minutes later, the Africans were unable to compete with the Portuguese. Within a few minutes, Fernando Santos' team had a 3-1 lead. Zigi was still unable to defend against the goals.

With seven minutes remaining, Zigi took centre stage again as he emerged victorious in a one-on-one with Ronaldo. However, the Portuguese had started offside.

In the 89th minute, Ghana managed to get back the goal, but that was all they could do.

There were times when things didn't look good for Zigi: despite outstanding performances at FC St.Gallen, the goalkeeper had no role in Ghana's national team, and the World Cup in Qatar seemed a long way off. The 25-year-old was not called up for the final pre-World Cup training camp.

But then Zigi's situation changed: Richard Ofori and Joe Wollacott, two goalkeepers who were usually preferred by Ghana's interim coach Otto Addo to the St.Gallen goalkeeper, suffered injuries.

He will hope to keep a clean sheet in his second game against South Korea on Monday.