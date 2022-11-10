World Cup 2022: Stephen Appiah throws weight behind Black Stars technical team

Stephen Appiah has backed the Black Stars technical team to show their capabilities once again at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Black Stars are making a return to the global showpiece after missing the 2018 edition in Russia.

Ahead of the competition, there have been uncertainty among Ghanaians over whether Otto and his technical team will be able to excel in Qatar.

However, Appiah has extended his support to the technical team and backed them to achieve the desired results at the World Cup.

“They understand the game not because I’m saying that but [because] they proved it when we played against Nigeria in Abuja,” he told Joy Sports.

“We are used to a 4-4-2 in all our national teams but when we played Nigeria in Abuja we saw what they did. All of a sudden, they changed the game to 3-5-2. You can call it another system but they changed the game.

“They showed their impact [on the game]. Having these people on the technical bench is the best choice and I hope we go to Qatar and make an impact.”

Otto Addo will name his final World Cup squad on Monday, November 14 in Accra.

The coach and other officials will travel to Abu Dhabi following the announcement to begin camping for the tournament, which begins on November 20.

The Black Stars have been drawn in Group H of the tournament in Qatar as they will play Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay.

Ghana will play Switzerland on November 17, just seven days before their first match against Portugal in Qatar.

The Ghanaians will open their campaign on 24 November when they take on the Portuguese led by their legend Cristiano Ronaldo.