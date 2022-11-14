World Cup 2022: Stonebwoy attacks Ghana FA on Black Stars final squad

Ghanaian Musician Stonebwoy has accused Ghana FA officials of taking bribes to select players following the Black Stars final squad for the World Cup.

Ghana coach Otto Addo announced his final 26-man squad at a live press conference on Monday with some top performing players such as Joseph Paintsil (Genk), Bernard Tekpetey (Ludogorets), Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) missing out from the list.

The multiple award winning dancehall and reggae artist took to his tweet handle to lambast the Ghana FA on some players missing out of the squad.

He wrote: ”There are players who are supposed to be in the squad who are not here because of #PayToPlay @ghanafaofficial why?

Below is the list of the 26- man squad representing Ghana at this year’s world cup in Qatar.

𝗚 𝗢 𝗔 𝗟 𝗞 𝗘 𝗘 𝗣 𝗘 𝗥 𝗦 1. Manaf Nurudeen 2. Danlad Ibrahim 3. Lawrence Ati Zigi

𝗗𝗘𝗙𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗘𝗥𝗦 4. Denis Odoi 5. Tariq Lamptey 6. Alidu Seidu 7. Daniel Amartey 8. Joseph Aidoo 9. Alexander Djiku 10. Mohammed Salisu 11. Abdul-Rahman Baba 12. Gideon Mensah

𝗠𝗜𝗗𝗙𝗜𝗘𝗟𝗗𝗘𝗥𝗦 13. Andre Ayew 14. Thomas Partey 15. Elisha Owusu 16. Salis Abdul Samed 17. Mohammed Kudus 18. Daniel Kofi Kyereh

𝗦𝗧𝗥𝗜𝗞𝗘𝗥𝗦 19. Daniel Barnieh Afriyie 20. Kamal Sowah 21. Issahaku Abdul Fatawu 22. Osman Bukari 23. Inaki Williams 24. Antoine Semenyo 25. Jordan Ayew 26. Kamaldeen Sulemana