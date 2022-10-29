World Cup 2022: Super Computer predicts Ghana’s opponent Portugal vs Argentina final

Ghana’s group H opponent Portugal have been tipped to reach the finals of the 2022 World Cup.

The 2016 European champions will play Argentina in the finals of the tournament according to the prediction by a Super Computer used by BCA Research.

Argentina have been tipped to win the final game on penalties.

The game should it happen will see two of world’s greatest football icons Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi face-off in the final.

Ronaldo will be leading Portugal to his fifth World Cup tournament this year after making his first appearance in 2006 Germany.

The Manchester United superstar also featured in the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, 2014 in Brazil and 2018 in Russia.

Seven-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi will also lead Argentina to the World Cup this year. The two GOATs meeting in the final will be a super titanic and historic game for the competition.

For Portugal to reach the final they must first face their first hurdle in the group stage against Ghana, Uruguay and South Korea

Argentina are in Group C alongside Saudi Arabia, Mexico and Poland.

