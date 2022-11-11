World Cup 2022: Superstar Ronaldo to kickstart final ever campaign against Ghana

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo dos Santos Aveiro will kick off his fifth and final EVER World Cup campaign in Qatar as he leads his nation against Ghana on November 24.

The iconic forward will feature in his final tournament in the Asian country when the tournament gets underway on November 20.

The Manchester United forward is expected to take his last shot at the global crown but must fend off competition from Ghana, Uruguay and South Korea in Group H.

The two nations have met once at the World Cup in Brazil 2014 where the European heavyweights won 2-1 with Ronaldo on target.

Portugal has been far from convincing since reaching the semi-finals 16 years ago.

The 2026 Euro Champions exited the Round of 16 in Russia 2018 despite a spirited 3-3 draw against Spain where the former Real Madrid and Juventus star bagged a sensational hat-trick.

Portugal's match against Ghana is the last parting shot for the superstar who is eager to end his international career on the high.

The two nations will meet in Group H's opener at the Stadium 974 in Ras Abu Aboud, Doha on Thursday November 24.

But first Portugal take on Ghana, who edged out Nigeria for a place in Qatar but their build-up to the event has been plagued by poor results.