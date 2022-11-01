World Cup 2022: Switzerland friendly will test Ghana’s readiness ahead of the tourney- Didi Dramani

Black Stars deputy coach Mas-Ud Didi Dramani says the game against Switzerland will test the readiness of the team going into the World Cup.

Ghana play Switzerland on November 17,2022 in Doha in their last preparatory game.

The Black Stars were engaged in two international friendlies against Brazil and Nicaragua last month as part of preparations towards the tournament.

Ghana lost 3-0 to Brazil in the first friendly before beating Nicaragua by a lone goal in the second friendly.

Speaking on the team’s preparations ahead of the tournament Coach Didi Dramani said, "The Switzerland game will really tell what we are going to do in Qatar and I believe the team will be ready," he told Graphic Sports.

"We're very positive in what we are doing and we only have control of what we can do.

"We learned a lot from the game against Brazil. And against Nicaragua we also learned how to play against a team which can sit back and soak pressure from their opponents," he recalled.

The Black Stars will officially open camp on November 10 with the official 26-man squad expected to be named on November 14.

Ghana has been housed in Group H alongside Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay.