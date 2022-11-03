World Cup 2022: ‘The goal is to leave a mark as a nation’ – Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus

Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus says he wants to make a big impression at the upcoming 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The 22-year-old has been in excellent form at Ajax ahead of the World Cup, scoring 10 goals in all competitions, and is expected to play an important role in Ghana's group games against Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay.

“It feels really good, to be honest [going to my first world cup] but it will be better with better performances and leaving a mark over there [in Qatar]. The goal is not just to play at the World Cup. The goal is to leave a mark as a nation and we really want to do well,” he said on TV3.

“My personal goal comes with the team and it’s because if the team doesn’t go far then the personal goals don’t come in. Like I said before, the main goal is to help the team get out of the group. The further we go, the more they see the individuals.”

“I think it’s one step at a time. Right now the main focus is to get out of the group and the next challenge comes,” he added.

The 2022 World Cup will be held in Qatar from November 20 to December 18, 2022.