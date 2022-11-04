World Cup 2022: Three-home based stars make Ghana's provisional squad

Ghana coach Otto Addo has named three-home based players - Danlad Ibrahim, Dennis Korsah and Daniel Afriyie Barnieh in his provisional 55-man squad for the World Cup.

The trio are just three of home-based stars who made the squad with the final 26-man list expected to be announced on November 10.

Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim and Hearts of Oak forward Daniel Afriyie Barnieh are likely candidate to make the final cut with left-back Dennis Korsah just making up the numbers.

The provisional squad will be pruned down to 26 with the final squad expected to be submitted to the world governing body, FIFA next week.

In-form Čukarički FK winger Samuel Owusu, Red Star Belgrade star Osman Bukari and Rennes winger Kamaldeen Sulemana have also been included for the trip to Qatar.

The Ghanaian gaffer has kept faith with majority of the players that qualified the four-time African champions to the global showpiece.

Experienced midfielder Mubarak Wakaso returns to the squad while Anderlecht midfielder Majeed Ashimeru also made the list.

Reading captain Andy Yiadom will fight for a place in the final 26-man squad with teammates Baba Abdul Rahman guaranteed a spot.

There are also places for Spezia captain Emmanuel Gyasi, Rubin Kazan striker Joel Fameyeh, Al Hilal defender Ibrahim Moro as well as Basel defender Kasim Nuhu.

Yaw Yeboah, Kwesi Wriedt, Caleb Ekuban, Daniel Afriyie Barnieh, Dennis Korsah and Christopher Antwi Adjei have been named in the squad.

Otto Addo has named majority of his star-studded players including captain Andre Ayew, Mohammed Kudus, Jordan Ayew, Tariq Lamptey, Mohammed Salisu, Daniel Amartey, Alexander Djiku, Fatawu Abdul Issahaku, Thomas Partey, Denis Odoi, Inaki Williams, Antoine Semenyo and Felix Afena-Gyan in the squad.

The coach has named five goalkeepers in the squad including England-based Jojo Wollacot as well Abdul Manaf Nurudeen, Danlad Ibrahim, Richard Ofori and Lawrence Ati-Zigi.

Crystal Palace versatile man Jeff Schlupp returns to the squad after a one-year induced absence from the team.

The midfielder's career has been marred by a string of injuries, but this season has been the polar opposite, with him featuring in every game for Crystal Palace.

Despite his excellent club form, Schlupp was not receiving national team calls, with his last appearance coming in September of last year when he played 28 minutes in a World Cup qualifier win over Ethiopia.

Schlupp was injured in that game and had not been invited since, with his absence attributed to fitness concerns.

However, with his return to full fitness and consistency in the Premier League, Otto Addo has included Sclupp in his preliminary squad and will hope to be part of the final squad for the tournament that gets underway on November 20.

It's fair to say talk about who will – and who will not – make the 26-man squad is well underway but ultimately, the final say belongs to Otto Addo , who will select his final squad for Qatar on Thursday 10 November.

The Borussia Dortmund boss will have the unenviable task of letting some players know that they haven't made it.

Ghana will battle old foes Portugal and Uruguay as well as South Korea in Group H.