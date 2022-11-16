World Cup 2022: Top five games to watch in the Group stage including Ghana vs Uruguay 

As the world cup kicks off in four days time with the opening game between Qatar and Ecuador, GHANAsoccernet.com profiles some top games to watch in the group stage.

1.Qatar vs Ecuador

First, the Group A match between Qatar and Ecuador because its the tournament's opening game.

2. Argentina and Mexico are drawn in Group C along with Saudi Arabia and Poland.

3. Germany vs Spain- November 28

The battle between the two European giants will be the best group stage match between the 2014 World Champion and the 2010 World Champion Spain.

4. Iran and the United States will be playing in Group B on October 30.

This is also a result of the two countries' political ties. Iran defeated the United States 2-1 in their group stage match up at the 1998 World Cup in France.

5. Ghana vs Uruguay game- December 3

In the 2010 World Cup quarterfinal match between the two nations in South Africa, Uruguay prevailed 4-2 on penalties.

LuisSuárez of Uruguay stopped Ghana's header at this point in extra time during the second half of extra time, and Suárez was then dismissed from the game.

Ghana could have progressed to the semifinals if it had converted this penalty, but instead, it lost, forcing a shootout where Uruguay ultimaly won the right to play.