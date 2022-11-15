World Cup 2022: Tunisia head coach Jalel Kadri unveils his final 26-member team

Tunisia head coach Jalel Kadri has officially unveiled his final list for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar which takes place in the next five days.

Star man Wahbi Khazri is headlining the 26-member squad that was announced on Monday during a press conference that was held in Tunis.

Khazri was the Carthage Eagles' top scorer during the World Cup qualifications but missed the playoff against Mali due to an injury he sustained at the Africa Cup of Nations.

The Tunisia team also has Manchester United youngster Hannibal Mejbri listed for the tournament which kicks off on Sunday, November 20, 2022.

Kadri included eight home based players for the global tournament namely Aymen Dahmen, Bechir Ben Said, Aymen Mathlouthi and Mouez Hassen.

The rest are Nader Ghandri, Yassine Merriah, Ghaylene Chaalali and Mohamed Ali Ben Romdhane.

The North African nation who are preparing for their sixth ever World Cup, will face France, Denmark and Australia in Group D.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Aymen Dahmen (Club Sportif Sfaxien), Mouez Hassan (Club Africain), Bechir Ben Said (US Monastir), Aymen Mathlouthi (Etoile du Sahel).

Defenders: Ali Abdi (Caen/FRA), Mohamed Drager (FC Luzern/SUI), Ali Maaloul (Al-Ahly/EGY), Wajdi Kechrida (Atromitos/GRE), Nader Ghandri (Club Africain), Yassine Meriah (Esperance), Bilel Ifa (Kuwait FC/KUW), Dylan Bronn (Salernitana/ITA), Montassar Talbi (Lorient/FRA).

Midfielders: Ellyes Skhiri (FC Cologne/GER), Ghaylen Chaalali (Esperance), Aissa Laidouni (Ferencvaros/HUN), Mohamed Ali Ben Romdhane (Esperance), Ferjani Sassi (Al-Duhail/QAT), Hannibal Mejbri (Birmingham/ENG).

Forwards: Youssef Msakni (Al-Arabi SC/QAT), Seifeddine Jaziri (Zamalek/EGY), Naim Sliti (Ettifaq/KSA), Issam Jebali (Odense Boldklub/DEN), Taha Yassine Khenissi (Kuwait SC/KUW), Anis Ben Slimane (Brondby/DEN), Wahbi Khazri (Montpellier/FRA).