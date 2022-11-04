World Cup 2022: US-based defender Jonathan Mensah returns to Black Stars for Qatar tournament

Experienced defender Jonathan Mensah has returned to the Black Stars for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Mensah has been included in Otto Addo's 55-man provisional squad on Friday, his first Black Stars call-up since January.

The Columbus Crew captain had not been called up since the Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Cameroon in 2022.

Mensah was in South Africa for the 2010 World Cup and also made the squad for the 2014 tournament in Brazil, and he will be hoping to be at his third World Cup this year.

The final list will be submitted to FIFA on November 14, 10 days before Ghana’s first match against Portugal.

The four-time African champions will also play South Korea and Uruguay.