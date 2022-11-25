GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
World Cup 2022: "VAR is not for Africans" - Ghanaians react to dubious penalty decision for Portugal

Published on: 25 November 2022
Fuming Ghanaian fans have reacted to the dubious decision of referee Ismail Elfath as the American aided Portugal to beat Ghana 3-2 in a 2022 World Cup group match in Doha on Thursday. 

The 40-year-old American referee has come under sharp criticism for his sub-standard performance on the global stage.

Two crucial decisions changed the complexity of the match between the two nations with Ghana at the losing end of many dubious decisions.

 

 

After Ronaldo converted the controversial penalty, it wasn't long before Ghana came back, with Andre Ayew slotting the ball past the Portuguese keeper at the 75th minute from a pass from teammate Mohammed Kudus.

Soon after, Joao Felix put Portugal back in the lead at minute 78, with Rafael Leao widening the lead two minutes later.

Ghana's Osman Bukari managed to close the gap in minute 89, but it was too late for the Black Stars to come back.

Uruguay and South Korea, the other two teams in group H, ended their game earlier today with a 0-0 draw.

The controversial victory places Portugal in an early lead as the team aims to make it out of the group stage.

