World Cup 2022: "We are playing for the whole continent"- Ghana captain Andre Ayew

Black Stars captain Andre Ayew insists Ghana will do well to represent Africa at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The global showpiece begins on Sunday, November 20, with five countries including Ghana, Senegal and Cameroon representing the continent. Tunisia and Morocco are the other nations hoisting the flag of Africa in Qatar.

Despite heading to the tournament as the lowest ranked nation, Ayew believes Ghana has what it takes to make Africa proud.

"We simply want to win and make our country proud. It will be our last group game, so I just hope whatever result we get is enough to make it through to the next round," he told FIFA.com.

"We have to focus on the here and now – what happened before is irrelevant today. We have to do our best to make the continent proud, because playing the World Cup is actually for the whole of Africa, not just Ghana alone. And that’s really all we intend to focus on," he added.

Ghana have been drawn in Group H alongside 2016 European champions Portugal, Asian giants South Korea and inaugural World Cup winners Uruguay.