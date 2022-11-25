World Cup 2022: We can make things better in our next game - Ghana captain Andre Ayew 

Ghana captain Andre Ayew says the team will be able to sail through its difficult situation following ahead of their second group game against South Korea on Monday.

The Black Stars lost 3-2 to Portugal at the Stadium 974 in Doha on Thursday.

Portugal took an early lead through Cristiano Ronaldo from the penalty spot before Andre Ayew equalized for Ghana.

Joao Felix and Raphael Leao score both goals for Portugal to win the game before Osman Bukari grabbed a consolation for Ghana.

Speaking at the post-match conference, the Al Sadd captain is optimistic the team will return good in their game against South Korea on Monday November 28.

“We qualified for the world from a very difficult group and conditions. I know this team we always get out of very difficult conditions.

“I am convinced we would return good in the next game. We showed good character in the game against Portugal, and we can make things better in the next game,” Captain Ayew stated.

He admitted the team paid for its mistakes made in the first game.

“In football you would always pay for your mistakes, and that is what happened to us.

“We made some errors, and they punished us for that. The last two goals from Portugal were so quick we could not recover, but we have always survived difficult conditions and we would come back good,” he explained.