World Cup 2022: "We have to beat Ghana in the first game"- Portugal midfielder Ruben Neves

Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Ruben Neves says Portugal cannot afford to make mistakes in their game against the Black Stars of Ghana.

Portugal will open their World Cup campaign against Ghana on Thursday in Group H, but the four-time African champions head into the tournament with huge reputation.

For Neves the Portugal team is poised on winning the World Cup and it starts with a win against Ghana.

“We really want to win and we're going to do everything to win, as we always do in every game and in every competition. If we are at our best, it will be very difficult to beat our selection," he said as monitored by GHANASoccernet in Qatar.

“Our objective is to win every game and be first in the group. It's a very tough competition, with no room for error. In a World Cup, you can't have bad days, because it could cost you elimination. Our focus is maximum, so that we don't make mistakes and get as far as possible in the competition," he added.

Portugal will later play Uruguay and South Korea in the same group.