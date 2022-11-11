World Cup 2022: We will get to the final or semi-final - Black Stars defender Alidu Seidu

Clermont Foot defender Alidu Seidu is brimming with confidence, predicting that Ghana will reach the 2022 World Cup semi-final or final in Qatar.

Otto Addo’s side make a return to the Mundial after missing out on the last edition in 2018.

In their previous three appearances, the Black Stars’ best finish was the quarterfinal exit in South Africa in 2010, the highest any African team has reached.

However, Seidu has bookmarked the current crop of players to go past their previous milestone.

"They say African teams have never been in the semi-finals. My prediction is that if don’t get to the final, we will get to the semi-final," he said on Star Connect.

"I think we will get to the final or semi-final."

The 22-year-old will be hoping to play in his first competitive tournament with the Black Stars as he awaits Addo’s squad announcement on Monday, November 14.

Black Stars, who will camp in Abu Dhabi, begin their campaign against Portugal on November 24.

The four-time African champions will also play South Korea and Uruguay in Group H.