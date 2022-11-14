World Cup 2022: Who is in Ghana's squad and who missed out?

Ghana head coach Otto Addo has officially unveiled his 26-member final squad list for the 2022 FIFA World Cup which kicks off in the next six days in Qatar.

Addo announced his final team on Monday during a press conference in Accra after pruning down from the 55-man preliminary squad.

The final list will be submitted to FIFA on Monday, November 14 with the highest football governing body announcing it the next day.

The squad list included Arsenal star Thomas Teye Partey who will headline the Black Stars team in Qatar along with captain Andre Ayew and Ajax kingpin Mohammed Kudus.

Premier League stars Daniel Amartey (Leicester City), Mohammed Salisu (Southampton) and Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) are also named in the team.

Former Spain international Inaki Williams makes the cut for the World Cup likewise former England youth player Tariq Lamptey.

Africa U20 best player Abdul Fatawu Issahaku has been listed among the team that will be hoisting the Red, Gold and Green flag at the World stage in Qatar.

Notably missing the flight to the Middle East are in-form winger Joseph Paintsil and versatile player Jeffrey Schlupp.

Also dropped from the squad surprisingly is former AS Roma youngster Felix Afena-Gyan despite playing a crucial during the playoff against Nigeria in March.

RSC Anderlecht midfielder Majeed Ashimeru was also omitted from the final 26-man squad.

Below is the final squad list:

GOALKEEPERS

Ibrahim Danlad (Asante Kotoko SC) Abdul Manaf Nurudeen (KAS Eupen) Lawrence Ati-Zigi (FC St. Gallen)

DEFENDERS

Daniel Amartey (Leicester City) Mohammed Salisu (Southampton) Alexander Djiku (RC Strasbourg) Alidu Seidu (Clermont Foot) Tariq Lamptey (Brighton & Hove Albion) Abdul Rahman Baba (Reading FC) Gideon Mensah (AJ Auxerre) Denis Odoi (Club Brugge) Joseph Aidoo (Celta Vigo)

MIDFIELDERS

Salis Abdul Samed (RC Lens) Thomas Teye Partey (Arsenal FC) Elisha Owusu (KAA Gent) Daniel Afriyie Barnieh (Hearts of Oak) Kamal Sowah (Club Brugge) Mohammed Kudus (Ajax Amsterdam) Andre Ayew (Al Sadd SC) Daniel-Kofi Kyereh (SC Freiburg)

ATTACKERS

Osman Bukari (Red Star Belgrade) Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) Inaki Williams (Athletic Bilbao) Abdul Fatawu Issahaku (Sporting Lisbon) Kamaldeen Sulemana (Stade Rennes) Antoine Selorm Semenyo (Bristol City)