World Cup 2022: Why South Africans may not be supporting Ghana

In just ten days, the 2022 World Cup will begin, and South Africans are still deciding who they will support, though some they might not pick Ghana.

When Ghana faced Uruguay in the World Cup quarterfinals 12 years ago, entire South Africa was behind the Black Stars, but that may not be the case this year.

This is due to the contentious outcome of Ghana's World Cup qualifying match against South Africa last year in Cape Coast.

Bafana would have qualified for the World Cup playoff round if they had won or drawn against the Black Stars.

But, Senegalese referee Maguette Ndiaye awarded a controversial penalty after ruling that Bafana Bafana defender Rushine de Reuck was adjudged to have fouled Ghana's Daniel Amartey inside the area. Andre Ayew converted the penalty to secure qualification for Black Stars.

South Africa FA were engaged in a tit-for-tat with the Ghana FA, further deteriorating the relationship between the two nations.

Prosper Harrison Addo, the general secretary of the Ghana FA, is alleged to have made fun of his South African counterparts, claiming that Safa "knows nothing in football and this case clearly shows how incompetent they are."

He reportedly denied saying that and complained to the media outlet that cited him.

Later, Fifa dismissed the case, and South Africa filed an appeal, but it was futile because the Black Stars are set for Qatar, while South Africa are focused on future assignments.