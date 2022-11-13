World Cup 2022: Why Spain-based goalkeeper Razak Brimah can't be called up by Ghana

Former Black Stars goalkeeper Razak Brimah has issued a come-and-get-me plea to head Otto Addo ahead of the release of the final squad for the World Cup.

The former Cordoba goalkeeper in a social media post has sent a cryptic message to the Black Stars coach following reports that two goalkeepers have been ruled out with injuries.

Addo is currently sweating on the fitness of his two goalkeepers Richard Ofori and Jojo Wollacott who have both picked up injuries with just seven days to the start of the tournament.

According to reports, Jojo Wollacott has been ruled out of the tournament due to a finger injury and has been replaced by Ibrahim Danlad of Asante Kotoko.

Razak Brimah who was Ghana’s first choice goalkeeper at the AFCON 2015 in Gabon has been knocking on the doors of the Black Stars over a return.

”Always ready for the motherland”, Brimah said in a post.

However, Brimah can't be called into the Ghana squad since he wasn't listed among the preliminary 55-man squad.

According to the regulations, a player can called to replace another in the final squad list for the Mundial only from the the provisional list that was submitted to FIFA.

Brimah currently plays for Spanish lower-tier side CD Estepona FS

Addo will name his final 26-man squad at a press conference on Monday in Accra.