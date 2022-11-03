World Cup 2022: Yaw Preko expects Ghana to perform well as underdogs

Former Ghana international Yaw Preko says the Black Stars will pull up a surprise at the 2022 World Cup.

Ghana has been housed in Group H where they face Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea.

The four-time African champions go into the tournament as underdogs with many fans predicting a group stage exit for the team.

However, the Great Olympics coach is confident Ghana going into the tournament with the underdog tag will motivate the players to do their best.

“Some of our players have improved their game and just as people do not believe in the team now, and when everyone sees Ghana as the underdog that is when the team performs", Yaw Preko said during the Happy Sports World Cup dialogue.

"The team will perform incredibly at the world cup and I doubt any of the players is looking at getting any form of revenge in the tournament.”, he added.

The Black Stars will play their last preparatory game against Switzerland on November 17 before heading to Qatar for the World Cup.

Ghana will begin their campaign at the tournament on November 24, 2022 against Portugal.