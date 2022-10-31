World Cup 2022: Youngster Nico Williams hopes to make Spain's final squad 

Nico Williams has entered Spain's provisional squad and is confident of being included in the final list by manager Luis Enrique.

Williams, whose senior brother Inaki is a Ghanaian international, has impressed Enrique this season, earning him his first call-up in September.

The 20-year-old made his debut for Spain against Switzerland before assisting Spain's only goal in a 1-0 victory over Portugal to secure qualification to the UEFA Nations League semi-finals.

And now he's in line to make a competitive debut for Spain in the upcoming World Cup in Qatar.

Enrique submitted a 55-man provisional squad to FIFA last week, and despite leaving Manchester United star David De Gea out, the talented winger was given a spot in attack.

Nico, who has three goals and three assists this season, is hoping to make the final squad, which is expected to be revealed next month.

The World Cup will start on November 20, with Spain playing Germany, Costa Rica and Japan in the group stage.