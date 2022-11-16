World Cup 2022: Youngster Ransford-Yeboah Konigsdorffer 'disappointed' for missing out on Ghana final squad

Hamburger SV forward Ransford-Yeboah Königsdörffer has finally reacted his omission from Ghana's final 26-man selection for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The 21-year-old who has an outstanding campaign in the Bundesliga 2 this campaign and was highly tipped to make the cut for the Mundial.

However, Königsdörffer was snubbed by Otto Addo when he announced his official squad list for the World Cup on Monday in Accra.

"I was disappointed. I would have liked it. I think I deserved a nomination." Königsdörffer said as quoted by German tabloid Bild.

The Germany-born attacker who has previously presented at Germany at youth level switched his international allegiance to play for Ghana last August.

He debuted with the Black Stars as a late substitute in a 1-0 friendly win over Nicaragua on 27 September 2022 in Lorca in Spain.

Following his drop from the Ghana, the youngster is currently on tour to California in USA with Hamburger where he scored the only goal when they beat Orange County.

Königsdörffer scored a header in the 41st minute of the match to give Hamburger a 1-0 victory in the end in front of 4000 spectators.