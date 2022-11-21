World Cup 2022: Zambian legend Kalusha Bwalya backs Ghana to beat Portugal

Zambian legend Kalusha Bwalya believes Ghana are good enough to beat Portugal in the 2022 World Cup group match on Thursday.

Bwalya wants the Black Stars to capitalise on the alleged turmoil in the Portuguese camp following Ronaldo's explosive recent interview.

According to multiple reports, Ronaldo's interview in which he blasted Manchester United and coach Ten Hag has caused tension within Portugal's camp, and Kalusha Bwalya believes it is a good omen for the Black Stars.

"Definitely. We shouldn't look too much into how high the Europeans are that defeatist attitude as Africans," he said.

"Ghana is very good [strong], they can go there and dish it out against the very best in the world and I feel they have a chance in the first game to get the results.

"If they can get the results [win], that's it. There are only three games and the first game is very important in the tournament."

Ghana and Portugal will take place at Stadium 974 in Doha, with kick-off at 16: 00 GMT.